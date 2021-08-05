Virgin Galactic is resuming space travel with tickets beginning at $450,000.

Virgin Galactic is reopening ticket sales, starting at $450,000, after flying its founder Richard Branson to space, the firm announced Thursday.

As the business aims to cash in on the success of last month’s fully-crewed test flight, the new price is roughly double the $200,000 to $250,000 paid by around 600 customers who previously booked seats on Virgin’s spacecraft.

Its next flight is scheduled for September and will include members of the Italian Air Force, who are a paying customer.

In a statement, CEO Michael Colglazier stated, “We are thrilled to announce the resumption of sales effective today,” with first dibs going to customers on a waiting list.

“We are thrilled to open the door to a completely new sector and consumer experience as we strive to offer the wonder of space to a broad global population.”

In a battle of billionaires, Branson beat Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos to space in July.

After the September mission, there will be one more test, although their launch schedule has yet to be confirmed.

Customers will be able to purchase a single seat, multiple seats for couples, friends, or family, or a whole flight buyout.

The spaceplane was planned to accommodate six crew members, but last month’s voyage, characterized as “completely crewed,” only included four, implying that this is the current number.

The airline expects to fly up to 400 flights per year in the future, and two seats are up for grabs in a prize competition that runs until September 1.

Virgin’s space experience features an air-launched spaceplane, VSS Unity, which takes off from a runway at Spaceport America in New Mexico linked to the belly of a large carrier plane.

The spaceplane separates from its mothership after attaining altitude and fires its rocket motor, soaring to more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) above sea level.

Before the jet glides back to the runway to land, passengers unbuckle and experience a few minutes of weightlessness.

The company has been chastised for its carbon impact, which is about similar to a transatlantic flight but for a much smaller number of passengers. It has stated that it is looking into offsetting its emissions.