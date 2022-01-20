Virgil Abloh’s Posthumous Paris Show Leaves Fans in Tears.

The final Louis Vuitton show by US designer Virgil Abloh, whose death stunned the industry last year, drew rapturous applause on the catwalk on Thursday at Paris Fashion Week, and there were tears on the catwalk.

After a private battle with cancer, the multi-talented DJ, architect, and designer died in November at the age of 41.

Abloh was the first black American to be named creative director of a top French fashion house, bringing streetwear and a less elitist approach to the world of luxury. He was a close associate of Kanye West.

His final menswear show featured elaborately dressed angels and breakdancing models in a “Dreamhouse” concept.

With skirts, laces, and heels, as well as an outfit that resembled a wedding gown topped with a cap, he demonstrated his disregard for gender boundaries.

The show notes quote Abloh as saying, “I don’t believe in gender, I believe in design.”

When the designer would normally take a bow at the end of the show, his team took the stage instead, bringing the audience to their feet, many of whom were crying.

Kim Jones, the creative director of Dior, paid tribute to the man who took over Louis Vuitton in 2018.

Jones teased ahead of the show, “It’s going to be very emotional.”

“(Virgil and I) took a trip around the world together.)

I consider myself fortunate to have known him.

It’s a waste of time to consider what he might have done.

“He meticulously planned everything down to the last detail.”

Jones continued, “You have to commend him because he was so courageous in it.”

At the time of Abloh’s death, Louis Vuitton claimed that the final collection was 95 percent finished.

That has given the company more time to find a replacement for the coveted position, though matching Abloh’s street cred will be difficult.

“It’s an audacious choice, just as Virgil’s choice was audacious,” said Serge Carreira, a fashion expert at Sciences Po University in Paris.

Before joining Louis Vuitton, Abloh ran his own wildly successful Off-White label and was a pioneer of brand collaborations, collaborating with Nike, Evian, and even Ikea.

“What Virgil gave to a lot of people is showing them how to be multi-disciplinary and not afraid to create whatever you wanted,” Bianca Saunders, an up-and-coming black British designer who presented her first show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, said.

“Wow, that was really strong.

He’s worn out his welcome.

The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.