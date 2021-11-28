Virgil Abloh, a ‘visionary’ fashion designer, has died at the age of 41.

Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, died Sunday at the age of 41 following a long battle with cancer, according to LVMH, the fashion and luxury house’s French owners.

Abloh, the first black American creative director of a major French fashion brand, introduced streetwear to the runway, including hoodies and sneakers.

His sudden death at the height of his career caused shockwaves around the world, with condolences flooding in from rival design houses, as well as actors and athletes, for a man regarded as a truly humanitarian visionary.

“This tragic news has startled us all. Virgil was “not simply a brilliant designer and visionary, but also a man with a wonderful soul and enormous wisdom,” according to LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault.

“The LVMH family joins me in this time of profound sorrow, and we are all thinking about his loved ones following the demise of their husband, father, brother, or friend,” he added in a statement issued on the LVMH Twitter account.

He had been “fighting privately” for some years, according to the organisation.

In 2018, Abloh was named artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear line. His parents were Ghanaian immigrants to the United States.

LVMH also announced earlier this year that it will acquire a majority stake in Virgil Abloh’s luxury streetwear label Off-White. LVMH acquired a 60% share in Off-White, while Abloh kept 40%.

In his work with Louis Vuitton, Abloh has addressed both environmental and social themes, with anti-racist and anti-homophobia slogans at his January show in Paris.

Earlier this year, he stated that he intended to use his cooperation with LVMH “to create opportunities for diverse individuals and foster greater equity and inclusion in the industries we serve.”

“So sad to hear of the demise of beloved Virgil, one of the loveliest individuals you could ever meet,” said Kim Jones, artistic director of menswear at French fashion label Dior.

Gucci, a rival luxury Italian fashion business, praised Abloh as a “immense inspiration to us all, both as a designer and as a person.”

“Though his vision will live on through the trails that he built during his career, he will be profoundly missed,” Gucci wrote on Twitter.

Abloh, the undisputed king of luxury streetwear, had positioned himself as one of the world’s most sought-after designers in just a few years.

Abloh, the undisputed king of luxury streetwear, had positioned himself as one of the world's most sought-after designers in just a few years.

His signature was a style that reflected.