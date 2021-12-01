Vintage automobiles reveal the ruthless past of Iran’s deposed monarchy.

Iran’s royal family lived a luxury lifestyle prior to the 1979 Islamic revolution, with a love for fast cars unlike any other ever produced.

The royal racers are back on display after being concealed for half a century, with the Iran Historical Car Museum attracting thousands of visitors since it returned to the public in recent weeks.

“We consider these automobiles to be part of Iranian cultural heritage,” said Mohammed Faal, the museum’s director. “They are the people’s property, not the royal family’s.” The Islamic republic’s Bonyad Mostazafan organization — “The Foundation of the Oppressed” — handles the confiscated property of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s overthrown regime.

The lineup is impressive, and it includes an automobile that is the result of a unique engineering partnership.

Mercedes, Porsche, and Volkswagen teamed up in 1972 to create an unusual automobile, knowing that the shah was a fan of German engineering.

They designed the “MPV Tehran,” a bright orange painted single-seater that was given to crown prince Reza, who was 12 at the time, as a “present” to assist him learn to drive.

There are two keys to it. One, composed of silver, restricts the powerful engine’s speed to a modest 30 km/h (18 miles per hour). The other, in gold, enabling the car to reach a top speed of 170 kilometers per hour.

While the car hasn’t raced since 1979, visitors to the museum are nonetheless inspired by its elegant aesthetics.

Since its opening, it has attracted 20,000 visitors, which is more than the amount of individuals who attend the national museum each month.

Farzaneh, a 55-year-old pensioner, remarked, “I truly like this area since it pulls together some of the unique artifacts that remained after the revolution.”

“These objects transport us through time,” she remarked.

The museum is located in an industrial zone west of Tehran, close to the country’s automobile manufacturers, and spans more than a hectare (almost three acres).

There are currently 55 automobiles, two buses, and four motorcycles on display, one of which was originally driven by Farah Diba, the shah’s last empress and widow.

A hundred additional automobiles, on the other hand, are still sitting in warehouses, waiting to be properly restored and shown.

A black Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, constructed in 1922, is another prize display. This car is famous not for its lavish luxury, but for the Islamic republic’s successful battle with the exiled previous monarchy to retain possession of the historic jewel.

"The car had been taken to Rolls-Royce for repairs six months before the revolution," said Faal, the museum's curator.