Vinfast, a Vietnamese company, plans to launch electric cars in the United States and Europe next year.

Vinfast, Vietnam’s first domestic automaker, announced Monday that it will debut two new electric vehicle models in North America and Europe early next year, as it seeks to break into the lucrative but congested industry.

The carmaker is a subsidiary of Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest private corporation, which is controlled by the country’s wealthiest man, a media-shy tycoon who began his career selling dried noodles in Ukraine.

The company announced on Monday that it had commenced operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands, and that it had hired people and created offices in these “important areas.”

Vietnam will produce all of the automobiles.

The VF e35 and VF e36, two new electric car models, are set to debut in March 2022, according to the manufacturer.

Vinfast, on the other hand, will face difficult competition, particularly when competing against well-known brands such as Volkswagen and Elon Musk’s Tesla.

The company said it had hired professionals from Tesla, BMW, and Toyota to help it prepare for its debut into global markets.

Vinfast has already sold sedan and SUV variants, as well as e-scooters and electric buses, in the United States.

Last year, it sold roughly 30,000 automobiles.

The company announced its domestic electric car model – the VF e34, which costs roughly $29,000 – in January and claims to have had around 25,000 pre-orders.

Vinfast, on the other hand, has made it obvious that company has worldwide ambitions.

It said in February that it has acquired permission to test driverless vehicles on public streets in California, and that it would begin selling two of its three autonomous models in the United States, Canada, and Europe in 2022.

Housing, resorts, schools, hospitals, and shopping malls are all part of Vingroup’s cradle-to-grave empire.

According to Forbes, Vingroup CEO Pham Nhat Vuong is worth an estimated $7 billion.