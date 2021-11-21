Villagers that were evicted pay the price for MotoGP’s return to Indonesia.

Thousands of spectators flocked to the tourist island of Lombok on Sunday for Indonesia’s inaugural superbike race on a new circuit that is part of a major tourism infrastructure project that has been criticized by the UN for evicting local communities.

Indonesia boasts one of the world’s largest communities of bike-race fans, with a population of more than 270 million people, many of whom move around on two wheels.

The archipelago, on the other hand, had not hosted a major event since 1997.

For the construction of the new Mandalika circuit, several communities were relocated either voluntarily or forcibly. Despite threats to cede their land, roughly 40 households — along with their cattle and dogs — are still holding out in the middle of the track.

Environmentalists also wonder whether it is wise to hold large-scale events on an island that is vulnerable to natural disasters.

The superbike show on the 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) circuit on Sunday was a warm-up for a MotoGP race, the sport’s highest level, which will be hosted on the island in March 2022.

“I’ve come to see World Superbike. It’s really cool, and I couldn’t believe it (Indonesia has this circuit)… The festival will benefit the local economy “Rini Yuniarti, a Bali lover, agreed.

With the circuit complex, which spans over a thousand hectares and is bordered by white-sand beaches, the government expects to create thousands of jobs and attract up to two million foreign tourists per year.

However, the glittering new building has sparked a fierce dispute between authorities and local neighbors.

Houses have been abandoned near one town in the area, and a metal sign states, “This property belongs to the state.”

Abdul Latif, 36, and his four children, on the other hand, have remained in the country so far since they have not been compensated for leaving.

“It’s a challenging time right now… The level of access is really limited “he stated “With security people guarding the area, we play cat-and-mouse.” Another farmer, Abdul Kadir, 54, stated that security had made it difficult for young people to get to school.

“To get to school, we have to go through a tunnel,” her 10-year-old daughter explained. “I’d like to be able to go to school as simply as I did before.” To make matters worse, since tunnels were built under the circuit, local wells have been dry for six months, leaving inhabitants without water.

Farmers’ land has been stolen, and fishermen have been relocated from the coast, affecting the livelihoods of many people.

Some families have been removed by security forces.