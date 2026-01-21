Vietnam’s Real Estate and Stock Markets Adjust to Sustainable Growth Strategies

Vietnam’s economy is undergoing a significant shift in both its real estate and stock markets, as government policies and evolving investment strategies guide the country toward long-term, sustainable growth. In 2026, the focus has moved away from speculative short-term gains toward securing stable, long-term value.

Real Estate: Focus on Cash Flow and Resilience

In the real estate sector, investors are increasingly opting for properties that promise consistent returns rather than chasing volatile, quick profits. This shift, often referred to as the “filtering phase,” is seeing a growing emphasis on assets that generate steady cash flow over time.

A prime example of this trend is the growing interest in low-rise shophouses. These properties, which offer a range of uses including residential, commercial, or rental options, are proving to be resilient investments even in uncertain market conditions. For instance, the Him Lam Boulevard project in Thuong Tin saw an absorption rate of 90% within just a week of opening sales in late 2024, a sign that investors are prioritizing long-term stability.

Experts cite three key factors driving this shift: the scarcity of quality properties, the ability to generate cash flow, and the practical value of these investments in growing urban centers. As demand for commercial spaces grows and urban infrastructure improves, properties like shophouses in South Hanoi are becoming increasingly valuable, with projects such as the Him Lam Thuong Phuc Legend setting new standards for adaptability and strategic positioning.

This particular development, located at a key intersection in South Hanoi, boasts 155 two-frontage shophouses with easy access to major highways. The design, which includes multiple access points, not only promotes ease of movement but also encourages consistent foot traffic, which is critical for businesses operating in the area.

In addition to the practical benefits, the development offers a range of amenities, including a swimming pool, a musical water park, and multifunctional sports fields. These features contribute to the area’s appeal, ensuring a vibrant community that supports both residential and commercial activities.

Stock Market Reform and State-Owned Enterprises

On the stock market front, January 2026 saw the introduction of Resolution 79-NQ/TW, a new government initiative focused on state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The resolution outlines ambitious targets for the period 2026-2030, with an emphasis on sectors that the private sector cannot fully address. Investors are closely monitoring how these changes will affect stock valuations, particularly in industries where the state holds a significant stake.

The response from the stock market has been mixed, with early optimism reflected in rising stock prices for commercial banks with substantial state ownership, such as VCB, BID, and CTG. However, some analysts, including Nguyen Anh Khoa from Agribank Securities, caution that while expectations have driven early gains, the true impact of the reforms may take time to manifest fully in the market.

The long-term effects of these reforms are expected to improve governance and resource allocation in state-owned sectors, which could lead to higher returns on equity (ROE) for these companies. As the government focuses on these foundational sectors, certain areas such as banking and large-scale enterprises are likely to see the most significant benefits. However, analysts warn that the initial surge in stock prices could soon be followed by profit-taking as the market digests the true economic value of these reforms.

As Vietnam’s economy continues to adapt to new growth models, investors are recalibrating their expectations, focusing on businesses with untapped potential and long-term sustainability. While the shifts in both real estate and stock markets are ongoing, they represent a clear move away from short-term speculation toward a more balanced, growth-driven future.