Vietnam will purchase 10 million vaccine doses from Cuba.

Cuba agreed to send 10 million doses of its home-grown coronavirus vaccine, Abdala, to Vietnam on Monday, after the Asian country granted emergency authorisation.

According to the government, a contract was inked between the two countries during President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s formal visit to the communist island.

According to Cuban media, the agreement covers an initial five million doses, but Vietnam has already authorized the purchase of a total of ten million doses.

On Saturday, Vietnam became the first foreign country to approve the use of Abdala in an emergency, a vaccine that Cuba is already utilizing alongside Soberana 02, a domestically manufactured vaccine.

Venezuela has agreed to purchase 12 million Abdala dosages, while Iran is making Soberana 02 in accordance with the deal.

The Cuban vaccinations have also piqued the curiosity of Argentina and Mexico.

Cuba began the process of obtaining World Health Organization approval for Abdala and Soberana 02 last week.

The vaccines, which were developed for the first time in Latin America, have not yet been subjected to worldwide scientific peer assessment.

The vaccines have been demonstrated to be more than 90% efficient in avoiding symptomatic Covid-19 cases, according to Cuban experts.

They are based on recombinant protein technology, which is used by Novavax in the United States and Sanofi in France.

Cuba, which has been under American sanctions since 1962, has a lengthy history of producing its own vaccinations, extending back to the 1980s.

Nearly 80% of its inoculations are made in the country.