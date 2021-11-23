Vietnam receives 4.1 million doses of the Covid vaccine from the United States.

The US is sending another four million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam, bringing the total number of US doses provided globally to nearly 270 million, according to the White House.

According to AFP, 4,149,990 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being sent, raising the total number of vaccine doses delivered to Vietnam by the US to 17,589,110. The first shipments arrived on Tuesday.

Globally, 268,472,780 doses have been distributed to 110 countries, according to the official, who did not want to be identified. “This is more than all countries together have shared,” he said.

Since taking office in January, President Joe Biden has made combating Covid-19 a top priority for his administration, stating that providing immunizations to people in other countries must go hand in hand with local efforts.

The official stated, “As the president has stated, America will be the vaccination arsenal in our fight against Covid-19.”

“Our vaccines do not come with strings attached,” the official said, a veiled allusion to charges that US competitors China and Russia use vaccine diplomacy to exercise influence over countries with little resources.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, 1.1 million infections and nearly 24,000 fatalities have occurred in Vietnam, which has a population of around 100 million people.

However, the economic consequences of the lockdowns implemented to prevent the spread from spiraling out of control have been devastating.

Vietnam’s economy was one of the healthiest in Asia last year, and one of the few in the globe to expand, thanks to low HIV numbers and mostly open enterprises.

However, the latest coronavirus outbreak, which began in April in northern industrial parks and quickly migrated south to business hub Ho Chi Minh City, “had serious economic effect,” according to the government.

GDP fell 6.17 percent year on year between July and September, marking the first negative quarterly growth in Vietnam since 2000, according to state-run news outlet VNExpress.

According to the Covid tracker at Johns Hopkins University, little over 43% of the Vietnamese population is completely vaccinated.