Vietnam is attempting to tighten its grip on social media livestreams.

According to a draft government rule, Vietnam wants to strengthen its grip on cyberspace by increasing control over livestreaming on popular social media sites like Facebook and YouTube.

The new regulation comes two years after a cybersecurity law was passed requiring internet providers to remove content deemed “toxic” by communist authorities.

The United States, the European Union, and internet freedom campaigners have slammed the rule, claiming it is a carbon copy of China’s draconian internet control.

According to the order, any account with more than 10,000 followers on a social media platform in Vietnam must submit contact information to authorities.

Livestreaming will be limited to registered accounts.

The proposed rule further states that if a “justified” complaint is received from an individual or organization harmed by the post, social media providers must temporarily ban or remove it within 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications of Vietnam, Facebook has 65 million Vietnamese users, YouTube has 60 million, TikTok has 20 million, and Zalo has 60 million.

It stated that “these cross-border social networks have not fully complied with Vietnamese laws,” and that current rules were insufficient.

“Many individuals and organizations use social media for press purposes, broadcasting livestreams to disseminate false information and degrade the dignity and character of other organizations and persons.”

The draft decree will go into force after Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives public feedback and signs it.

Vietnam’s authoritarian government is known for promptly suppressing dissent and arresting critics, particularly those who gain a following on social media sites.

Pham Chi Thanh, a former radio journalist and staunch critic of the state on social media, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison earlier this month on charges of “creating, stockpiling, disseminating, and propagating material and documents against the socialist republic of Vietnam.”