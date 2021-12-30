Victims of the Maxwell-Epstein case are’relieved and grateful’ for the guilty verdict.

Victims of the late American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell applauded a jury’s verdict Wednesday finding Maxwell guilty of child sex trafficking.

Annie Farmer, one of four victims who testified in the high-profile trial, stated on Twitter, “I am so pleased and grateful that the jury saw the pattern of predatory behavior that Maxwell engaged in.”

Farmer, who was the only woman who did not testify behind a pseudonym, stated, “I hope that this verdict gives relief to all who need it and illustrates that no one is above the law.”

“When people of immense power and position sexually abuse and exploit children, they will be held accountable.”

The 60-year-old Maxwell, who is the daughter of the late British media baron Robert Maxwell, was found guilty of a variety of sex crimes in a Manhattan federal court, the most serious of which is sex trafficking of a minor, which carries a maximum penalty of 40 years.

Between 1994 and 2004, four women testified that Maxwell recruited and groomed them for intercourse with Epstein. At the time, two of the women were 14 years old.

Another Epstein accuser who did not testify at the trial, Theresa Helm, called Maxwell a “master manipulator.”

“Ghislaine Maxwell will never be able to take anything from anyone else again. She’ll live on the other side of liberation. We, the survivors, are set free “In a BBC interview, Helm stated.

While awaiting his own prosecution for sex charges, Epstein committed suicide in prison two years ago.

The judge has not yet set a date for Maxwell’s sentencing, but her offenses would almost certainly result in a life term.

Bobbi Sternheim, her attorney, has already said that they will appeal.

Virginia Giuffre, who claims Epstein rented her out for sex with his affluent and powerful acquaintances, including Britain’s Prince Andrew, expressed her delight at the verdict in a Twitter statement.

Giuffre praised Maxwell’s conviction, saying she “will remember this day forever.”

“My heart breaks for the countless other young ladies and girls who have endured,” she continued. “I hope today isn’t the end, but rather the beginning of justice being done.” The prince has consistently denied Giuffre’s allegations, claiming he does not recall meeting her and “absolutely and clearly did not have sex with her” in a lawsuit filed in the United States.