Vessels are being diverted away from the UK, which is in the midst of a financial crisis.

AP Moller-Maersk, a Danish shipping giant, announced Tuesday that it had begun diverting vessels away from Britain’s busiest container port due to congestion, the latest impact from the UK’s many crises.

Experts blame post-Brexit immigration limitations and the pandemic for the country’s soaring energy prices, shortages of goods, fuel delivery challenges, and a worsening long-term scarcity of lorry drivers.

The port of Felixstowe in eastern England has been particularly heavily struck, requiring Maersk to move one of the two or three ships that call there each week.

The ships, each carrying thousands of containers, are being redirected to continental ports such as Rotterdam and Antwerp, according to a company spokesman.

Cargo would subsequently be loaded onto smaller vessels that would dock at other British ports or Felixstowe if space became available.

The representative stated that the company was committed to delivering goods to the United Kingdom in time for Black Friday and Christmas.

The driver shortage has hindered container movements at Felixstowe, which handles just over one-third of UK freight container volumes, according to Maersk spokesperson Lars Mikael Jensen.

“We have to divert some of the larger ships away from Felixstowe and relay some of the smaller ships for the cargo,” he explained.

“We did that for a while over the summer and are now getting back into it.”