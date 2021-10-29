‘Very… Meta,’ says Twitter, referring to Facebook’s rebranding.

The revelation on Thursday that Facebook would be renamed Meta sparked a barrage of humor on Twitter from businesses, individuals, and even the social media behemoth itself.

While some slammed Facebook for the redesign, claiming it was done to divert attention away from the company’s troubles, the internet had a good chuckle.

Here are some of the meme’s and pun-fueled wisecracks’ highlights:

Meat jokes were all the rage, with Wendy’s, a popular hamburger company in the United States, tweeting shortly after the announcement, “Changing name to Meat.”

The chain kept its word and did just that, but only on its Twitter account.

“Is this the beginning of the Meataverse?” wondered @NicoTheMemeDude, a witty Twitter user.

Wendy’s response was, “very meta.”

“Nice to meat you, @Wendys,” Meta’s freshly launched Twitter account, which already has 13.5 million followers, said.

Despite the fact that Meta will just be the parent company’s name and the app will continue to be known as Facebook, some observers were concerned.

“How are you going to let people know you’re on Meta? It sounds like a drug, doesn’t it? “@careaware said on Twitter.

The social network’s new moniker elicited a lot of dissatisfaction as well.

“Why did Facebook use the word ‘Meta’? ‘Meh’ was chosen as the answer “@maxgoff penned a tweet.

Metta World Peace, a former pro basketball player who adopted the moniker Metta World Peace in 2011, was swiftly drawn into the fray.

@darrenrovell tweeted, “Facebook’s new full name is Meta World Peace.”

@MylesMaNJ commented, “I only recognize one metta @MettaWorld37,” to which the former Laker, born Ron Artest, replied simply, “lol.”

Many people will permanently associate the term “meta” with something that refers to or is about itself, such as a film about people creating a film about filmmaking.

@JohnRush32 commented, “Everyone commenting about Facebook on Twitter is extremely… meta.”

Despite the jokes, critics of Facebook were not amused by the name change, which they claimed avoided the underlying issue.

“The name was never the issue,” wrote The Real Facebook Oversight Board, an advocacy group.