Verstappen wins the rain-affected two-lap Belgian Grand Prix, making it the shortest race in history.

With only two laps completed behind a safety car at a waterlogged and treacherous Spa-Francorchamps circuit, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix.

After the shortest race in Formula One history, pole-sitter Verstappen was awarded half points, bringing him to within three points of Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ championship.

After the 12th round of the season – all 14 kilometers of it – George Russell of Williams finished second, with Hamilton’s Mercedes in third.

At 18h30 local time (1630), three and a half hours after the scheduled 15h00 start, organizers finally gave the green light for a rolling start behind a safety car.

However, after a few laps with the spray flying, the race was called off due to dangerous conditions at the track where Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert died in 2019.

From the outset of the afternoon in the Ardennes Forest, when Red Bull colleague Sergio Perez aquaplaned on his way to the initial start at Les Combes, the signs were ominous.

In the end, qualifying on Saturday was crucial, as Verstappen recognized.

“In retrospect, getting pole position was critical – but it was a shame not to perform proper laps,” the Belgian-born Dutch driver remarked.

“There was very little visibility. It’s a victory, but not in the sense we expected.”

He paid tribute to the 75,000 umbrella-wielding die-hards, some of whom were eating soggy chips and mayonnaise but who, for the most part, were braving the elements in support of their hometown hero.

“The fans deserve credit for staying here all day. In the rain and cold. Today, they are the greater winners,” Verstappen said.

Russell was enjoying his 50th racing weekend with his first F1 podium.

“We don’t often get rewarded for successful qualifying, but today we did,” the Briton beams.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, said, “I feel so sad for the fans today, clearly no one’s fault, but the supporters have been wonderful today.”

The first attempt at racing took place half an hour after the scheduled start time, with the safety car guiding the remaining 19 cars on a formation lap.

However, due to complaints from drivers like as Lando Norris of McLaren about a lack of visibility, the red flag was hoisted, halting the start procedure.

“There’s no way,” says the narrator. Alpine’s Fernando Alonso stated, “We can’t race.”

A further indefinite delay was imposed due to persistent heavy rain.

The organizers were keeping a close eye on their weather monitors and the skies for a break in the weather. Brief News from Washington Newsday.