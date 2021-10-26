Verstappen has the upper hand in the Formula One title race, according to Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton is not about to relinquish his world championship lightly, but the seven-time Formula One champion believes the enthralling title fight with Max Verstappen might swing even more away from him in the next two races.

After finishing second to Verstappen in the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, Hamilton stands 12 points behind the vivacious Dutchman.

With five races remaining, it’s normally a tiny distance to close, but Hamilton is concerned that it could become a more formidable lead with the Mexican (November 7) and Brazilian (November 14) Grands Prix on the horizon.

“The next two tracks are definitely very strong for Red Bull, so it’ll be challenging,” Hamilton, who is chasing a record ninth world championship, added.

“I’m not thinking about it right now; I’m content with the work I performed today and trying to live in the moment.

“We weren’t fast enough today, but I’m looking forward to the next race and taking it one race at a time.

“There are two circuits that are strong for Red Bull, so we’ll simply attempt to limit how powerful they can be in comparison to us and see if we can do a better job,” the 36-year-old British driver explained.

In Mexico, Verstappen is not taking what would be his ninth victory of the season (Hamilton has five).

Given that he won for the first time at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, the 24-year-caution old’s is understandable.

“A win doesn’t give me any more confidence,” Verstappen added.

“We are all confident in the team’s ability to perform well, but we need to nail down the nuances and start anew in Mexico to get the most out of our entire package.”

Verstappen has never been in the position of being the front-runner for a world championship, so how he handles the pressure might be a factor.

However, the way he fought off a charging Hamilton suggests he’ll be able to handle it as the title battle nears its conclusion.

“The two teams have been so close this year, and there’s no reason to assume it won’t be tight at the next couple of races,” said Christian Horner, Verstappen’s Red Bull manager.

In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes still leads Red Bull (by 23 points), and Toto Wolff, Hamilton’s team manager, is upbeat about his star’s chances of defending the title.

