Verstappen, dubbed “Far Superior,” beats Hamilton to win the Mexican Grand Prix.

On Sunday, Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix, forcing defending champion Lewis Hamilton to confess that the Red Bull car is “far superior.”

Hamilton held off a late effort from Red Bull’s Mexican driver Sergio Perez to finish second in his Mercedes.

“This weekend, their car is significantly superior, and there was nothing we could do about it,” Hamilton added.

Verstappen took the lead on the first corner and finished 16.555 seconds ahead of Hamilton, with Perez trailing by just over a second.

With four races remaining, the Dutchman extended his lead in the world championship to 19 points over Hamilton.

Verstappen stated, “There’s still a long way to go.” “Of course, it looks nice, but it can also turn around very rapidly.” Frenchman Pierre Gasly finished fourth in an AlphaTauri, followed by Monegasque Charles LeClerc’s Ferrari and Spaniard Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari.

On Saturday, Hamilton voiced his amazement at Mercedes’ front-row lockout, with teammate Valtteri Bottas on pole.

The lead did not last until the first bend, where nearly all of the race’s action unfolded in a few frenetic seconds.

Bottas and Hamilton got off to a quick start, but as they approached the turn, Verstappen surged around the outside of the Finn.

The three cars entered the bend at the same time, but the Red Bull emerged first.

“It was lovely three wide and it was all about braking as late as you could,” Verstappen added.

“I kept it on the track, went from third to first, and that was basically what made my race because I could just focus on myself, and we had amazing pace in the car,” said the Dutchman, who won in Mexico for the third time.

The Finn went into a spin as Hamilton chased him down.

After returning in last place, Bottas protested on team radio, “Someone hit me and caused me to spin.”

Daniel Ricciardo, charging from row four, was the guilty party. His McLaren suffered a front wing loss.

Toto Wolff, the CEO of Mercedes, was dissatisfied with Verstappen’s progress.

“That should not happen,” Wolff stated emphatically. “We had two automobiles in front of us, which appeared to open up the sea and allow Max to come around the outside. The spin that follows, when a third or fourth place finish could have been achieved, is vexing to say the least.” Yuki Tsunoda and Mick Schumacher both crashed at the front, sending shockwaves across the field.

The safety car appeared. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.