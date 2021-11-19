Venezuela’s Skeptical Opposition Is Running In Regional Elections.

For the first time in three years, Venezuela’s opposition will run in regional elections on Sunday, but it will do so divided and skeptical that President Nicolas Maduro would allow the vote to be free.

The main opposition boycotted the last parliamentary and presidential elections due to a lack of free, fair, and transparent elections, but accepted to vote in Sunday’s municipal and gubernatorial elections after the administration provided assurances.

Those concessions were made by Maduro in order to obtain some reprieve from the harsh US sanctions imposed on his administration, particularly the state-owned oil corporation PDVSA.

Maduro wants to be able to sell Venezuelan oil on the global market, particularly in the United States, which was previously the country’s largest consumer.

These elections, despite their insignificance, will serve as a litmus test to assess if Venezuela is willing to take substantial measures toward democracy in the wake of opposition accusations of fraud in the 2018 presidential and 2020 legislative elections.

The reintroduction of European Union observers for the first time in 15 years is the most significant concession made by the government.

Maduro also pledged to remove the government’s contentious protectorate system, which stripped power from opposition governors and effectively put the ruling party in charge of all states.

While he restarted Norwegian-mediated discussions with the opposition in Mexico, they were halted following the extradition to the United States of alleged money launderer and Maduro associate Alex Saab from Cape Verde.

Maduro also slammed the US State Department earlier this week, accusing it of attempting to “interfere in Venezuela’s domestic affairs” in the wake of a press report that the White House had stated the elections will be “manipulated.”

These elections are being viewed as a test for future election integrity and to determine if the Maduro dictatorship is willing to let democracy run its course, something the opposition claims he has not done since his United Socialist Party suffered a humiliating setback in the 2015 legislative election.

Even if Sunday’s election is free and fair, and despite the fact that the main opposition Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) alliance was authorized to participate after a three-year suspension by the National Electoral Council (CNE), the opposition still faces challenges.

Despite agreeing to run, the MUD maintains that the elections “will not be fair or traditional” due to “severe hurdles” erected by the government.

There is also a lack of cohesion among the ranks of the opposition.

Juan Guaido, the leader of the opposition, has remained silent on whether he supports or opposes participation.

