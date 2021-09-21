Venezuela’s income will be boosted through cyber-farming.

Zacary Egea, a motorbike taxi driver and courier in Venezuela’s badly wrecked economy, works two jobs. The 32-year-old makes money in his spare time by collecting so-called non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, in an online game.

Egea is one of many Venezuelans who have turned to NFT gaming to augment their income as the country enters its ninth year of recession and fourth year of hyperinflation.

NFTs are one-of-a-kind digital collectibles with a certificate of authenticity created with the same blockchain technology that underpins cryptocurrency. It can’t be tampered with or faked in any way.

Plant versus Undead is a game in which plants “grow” in an online garden and combat zombie-like adversaries. Players spend time “watering” and generally caring for the plants they bought with cryptocurrency.

Each plant is a non-fungible token (NFT) that can be exchanged for cash.

The former cop contributed $300 from his own pocket, which he had accumulated from prior jobs.

“What am I attempting to achieve with this?” says the author.

”To save money for a house for my family,” Egea, who lives with his mother in a disadvantaged Caracas suburb, explained.

“It’s a long-term endeavor,” he told AFP.

Egea constructed a digital “wallet” in which he could convert his winnings into real money before starting.

He invested in a computer upgrade before purchasing a digital sunflower and some cabbages for $80.

He’ll cultivate these until he can sell them to pay for a digital tree, which might be worth $2,000 when fully matured.

In a notepad, Egea diligently documents his gardening efforts and NFT price movements.

“For the game, I get up at 6:00 a.m. I water the plants during the day while waiting for a client and make sure there are no crows around to eat them, he explained.

He recalls waking up one night afraid that his plants had died.

“I got up and connected (to the gaming site), but everything was fine,” he said jokingly.

Plants vs Undead is the 18th most-visited website in Venezuela, according to Amazon’s Alexa index.

Another NFT game, Axie Infinity, is ranked 35th. It uses the same concept as Axie Infinity but requires a greater initial investment of roughly $1,000.

“In hyperinflationary countries like Venezuela, these money-making gaming platforms have become feasible options for generating additional cash… “By playing for an hour three or four times a day,” a Venezuelan economist, Aaron Olmos, explained.

In this alternative economy, NFTs normally start out cheap and progressively rise in price. News from Washington Newsday in a nutshell.