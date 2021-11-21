Venezuela sets a new world record for the largest orchestra.

After thousands of local musicians performed Tchaikovsky’s “Slavonic March,” Venezuela set the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest orchestra on Saturday.

Venezuela’s nationally supported “El Sistema” program, which was created in 1975 and has since provided classical music training to thousands of working-class youngsters, brought the performers together.

One of its most renowned alumni is Gustavo Dudamel, the music director of the Paris Opera and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

During a ceremony at the El Sistema headquarters, an official in charge of delivering the verdict announced on a screen, “I can affirm that this attempt has been successful, congratulations.” “You are officially awesome,” says the narrator. On November 13, some 12,000 musicians, including children and adults from the country’s main orchestra, the Simon Bol?var, performed for the record.

Around 260 auditors from the accounting firm KPMG were on hand to ensure that each musician followed the conditions for breaking the record, which included not sharing instruments and performing for at least five minutes during the score.

“Not only for El Sistema, but for our country as a whole,” stated program director Eduardo Mendez.

More than 8,000 musicians from Russia set the previous record in 2019.