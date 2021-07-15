Vehicle production falls once more as automakers struggle with chip shortages.

The car sector is still beset by semiconductor chip shortages, as factory production in the United States fell for the third time in five months.

The Federal Reserve said on Thursday that manufacturing output fell 0.1 percent for the month as semiconductor problems posed a challenge to automakers.

June #IndustrialProduction: Total +0.4%, Manufacturing -0.1%, Motor Vehicles and Parts -6.6%, Manufacturing ex. motor vehicles and parts +0.4%, Utilities +2.7%, Mining +1.4%; #CapacityUtilization 75.4 percent #FedData https://t.co/w77QEqvxqs

Total industrial production, on the other hand, increased, thanks to increases in utilities (2.7 percent) and mining (2.4 percent) (1.4 percent ). According to the Fed, industrial output is up 9.8% from last year.

As temperatures rose and a heatwave spread throughout much of the country, utility production thrived, while oil and gas production fueled mining activities in the United States.

The ongoing semiconductor scarcity has slowed vehicle manufacturing, resulting in plant closures and layoffs across the United States. The output of vehicles, trucks, and auto parts fell 6.6 percent in June, according to the Federal Reserve.

According to the agency, industrial production grew 0.4 percent for the month, excluding automobiles.

Economists had predicted a 0.3 percent increase in manufacturing output and a 0.6 percent increase in industrial production for June, according to a Bloomberg poll.