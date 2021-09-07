Vegan chicken nuggets from Impossible Foods are now available at restaurants, Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, and other retailers.

Plant-based chicken nuggets from Impossible Foods will be available in restaurants around the country starting this week, and in grocery stores later in September.

Vegan chicken nuggets will be available at restaurants such as David Chang’s Fuku in New York City, as well as Fatburger, Gott’s Roadside, and Dog Haus in California.

The nuggets come with two house-made sauces and the choice of waffle fries at Chang’s Fuku.

In a statement, Fuku CEO Alex Munoz-Suarez said, “Our Impossible Nuggies combine nicely with the whimsy of Fuku’s menu and will satisfy the appetites of fried chicken aficionados looking for an alternate bite.”

By the end of September, the vegetarian chicken nuggets will be available at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, ShopRite, Giant Outlets, Gelsons, and other shops, with plans to extend to 10,000 stores later this year, according to Impossible Foods.

The chicken nuggets will cost $7.99 each for a total of 20 nuggets. The nuggets are available in a resealable freezer bag in the frozen aisle, completely cooked and ready to heat in the oven, microwave, or air fry.

The breadcrumb-coated chicken nuggets from Impossible Foods feature a white meat texture and a chicken flavor. According to the firm, they have 40% less saturated fat and 25% less sodium than animal chicken nuggets.

“We’re quite enthusiastic about our Impossible Nuggets. This launch, though, isn’t actually about nuggets. It’s about the historic turning moment we’ve arrived at. For the first time, customers clearly prefer plant-based meat to meat from a well-known animal,” stated Pat Brown, founder and CEO of Impossible Foods.

“This is the first time David has definitively defeated Goliath in the war for the future of food, but it will not be the last,” he continued.

Impossible Foods plans to go public in the next 12 months, according to Reuters, either through an initial public offering or a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. It is said to be looking for a $10 billion valuation.