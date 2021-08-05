Valentino Rossi retires after 26 years and nine world titles.

Valentino Rossi, a nine-time world champion and motorcycle superstar, announced on Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the season after 26 years of illuminating the sport.

For this season, the 42-year-old Italian inked a one-year deal with Yamaha-SRT, and it was speculated that he may ride for his own team next season.

However, he announced at a news conference ahead of this weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix that he will retire after 12 years in the sport.

Rossi stated, “I have chosen to retire at the end of the season.” “It’s been a long journey, but it’s been a lot of fun.”

“It’s a very sad time because it’s difficult to say and accept that I won’t be racing with a motorcycle next year; I’ve been doing it for more than 30 years.”

Rossi will end his career with seven world titles in the premier class, one less than compatriot Giacomo Agostini, who holds the all-time record of eight.

He has raced in 423 Grand Prix events, 363 of which were in the premier class.

In recent years, the man known as “The Doctor” has combined racing with ownership of his own VR46 team, assisting in the development of young riders in Moto2 and Moto3, and next season he will be free to focus on that position.

Rivals, notably French sensation Fabio Quartararo, his successor at the Yamaha factory squad, who leads this year’s title battle, praised him for his remarkable career.

“I’m at a loss for words… Congratulations on your illustrious career! I’ll never forget the first race I ever saw you in, in Jerez in 2005, and you inspired me to be where I am today,” Quartararo tweeted.

Rossi won world championships in the top category in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, and 2009, after winning the 125cc class in 1997 and the 250cc class two years later.

Rossi finished on 235 podiums, 199 of them in the top class, and won 115 races – 89 in MotoGP/500 cc, 14 in 250 cc, and another 12 in 125 cc – while also accumulating 65 pole positions.

After winning his first 125cc race in Malaysia in 1996, he quickly advanced to the premier category in 2000, winning his first race at that level at the British Grand Prix the same year.

His most recent victory occurred in the Netherlands in 2017 –. Brief News from Washington Newsday.