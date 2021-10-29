Vale has a $3.9 billion profit in the third quarter.

Vale, the Brazilian mining giant, reported a $3.9 billion third-quarter net profit on Thursday, extending its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and a devastating dam disaster in 2019.

The company’s earnings increased by 34% from the third quarter of 2020 ($2.9 billion), but it fell short of the $7.6 billion profit announced in the previous quarter.

Vale attributed this to a drop in iron ore prices prompted by China’s steel production cuts.

A two-month strike at Vale’s Sudbury mining complex also had an effect, producing a drop in nickel derivative production in the third quarter, according to the firm.

Vale is recovering from the Covid-19 outbreak and the 270-person death toll from the collapse of a mine-waste dam in Brumadinho, southeastern Brazil, in 2019.

The corporation announced on Thursday that it has reached a settlement with 11,400 employees for a total of 2.7 billion reais (about $490 million).