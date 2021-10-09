Vaccines From Covid For Children? Around the World, Strategies

Pfizer requested emergency approval from the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to use its Covid vaccine in children aged five to eleven.

Here’s a look at the many techniques of vaccinating children against the virus, as well as the worldwide controversies it has sparked.

Pfizer evaluated the vaccine on almost 2,000 children aged five to eleven in the United States before submitting the results to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for clearance.

For children in that age range, the dosage is a third of what it is for adults: 0.1 mL instead of 0.3 mL.

Children in trials reacted well to the vaccination, according to Pfizer and BioNTech, and their immune responses were “strong” and “similar” to those seen in older adolescents and young adults aged 16 to 25.

If the FDA gets approval when it meets on October 26, children in that age range, estimated to number around 28 million in the United States, might begin receiving vaccinations by the end of the month.

While many countries have begun immunizing teenagers aged 12 and up, only a handful have gone so far as to include children under the age of 12.

Cuba began distributing doses of its Abdala and Soberana vaccinations to children aged two to eleven years old on September 15, despite the fact that they are not internationally authorized.

Cambodia began administering the Chinese Sinovac vaccine to children aged six and up in mid-September.

Sinovac has been approved for use in adults in more than 50 countries, but it had only been allowed for use in children over the age of three in China before Cambodia.

In Chile, Kenya, Malaysia, the Philippines, and South Africa, Sinovac has started clinical trials of its vaccine in 14,000 children aged six months to seventeen years old.

The United Arab Emirates began giving Sinopharm, a Chinese vaccine, to children aged three to seventeen in early August.

Venezuela stated in September that vaccinations for children and adolescents aged three to eighteen would begin in October.

Since the end of July, Israeli children aged five to eleven who have aggravating health issues such as chronic lung ailments, autoimmune diseases, or neurological problems have been eligible to get vaccinated.

The main dilemma, according to Arnaud Fontanet, a French government epidemiological expert, is whether the harm caused by Covid to children in this age range justifies the risk of probable jab adverse effects.

According to him, the risk of severe Covid is higher for children in the United States.

"An infected child's risk of hospitalization is ten times higher there."