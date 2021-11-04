Vaccine skepticism is fueling a deadly covid outbreak in Ukraine.

On a bench in the courtyard of Kiev’s Hospital Number Four, a young woman tears and consoles her mother.

“Daddy died this morning,” she says through tears, a scene that is becoming more common as Ukraine grapples with a severe Covid-19 outbreak fueled by vaccine mistrust.

Rows of bodies in black plastic bags testify to the devastating outbreak of illnesses in the hospital mortuary.

“Five of our patients have died since yesterday,” hospital director Tetiana Mostepan told AFP, noting that the institution’s 455 Covid beds are 70% occupied.

“Only three to four percent” of individuals admitted to the hospital were vaccinated, she claims.

Ukraine, one of Europe’s poorest countries, has seen a significant increase in illnesses caused by the coronavirus’s more contagious Delta version.

On Wednesday, the country of about 40 million people reported 720 new daily Covid deaths, the world’s third-highest figure behind the United States and Russia.

Last week, the number of new daily cases reached a pandemic high of 26,870, and it was above 23,000 on Wednesday.

With over 180 vaccination centers in Kiev alone, including shopping malls and the main train station, Ukrainians have access to three vaccines: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and the Chinese-made CoronaVac.

Despite a significant government effort and penalties on the unvaccinated, just 7.6 million people in Ukraine have been properly vaccinated, accounting for less than 20% of the population.

Some Ukrainians even prefer to pay for forged credentials, and authorities have initiated hundreds of investigations into forged vaccination certificates.

“It’s a suspicion of the state,” says Mostepan, 37, who, despite her tremendous job, is full of enthusiasm.

“This (Covid) is preventable, so instead of listening to foolishness, why not prevent it?” she asks.

Many people attribute widespread vaccine skepticism to online misinformation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainians to disregard the commotion and get vaccinated last week.

“Turn off social media and on your thinking,” he advised.

Sergiy Tsaryk, a construction worker at Hospital Number Four, says he has no plans to get vaccinated, despite acquiring Covid and needing treatment.

“I don’t trust these vaccines since they were developed too hastily,” says the 47-year-old from his hospital bed.

The head of one of Hospital Number Four’s therapy sections, Galyna Litovaltseva, sighed at the skepticism. “There is no faith in vaccines, doctors, or medicine. This complicates our work much more.” Yuliya Vakulenko, the director of one of the hospital’s intensive care units, says she “understands” some of her patients’ anxieties. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.