Vaccine refusalists in Colombia are being ordered to stay at home or face fines and jail time.

Authorities in a Colombian town have had enough of people refusing coronavirus vaccines, and have ordered them to stay at home or risk a fine or perhaps prison on Monday.

“As leaders, we must take a firm stand… “Everyone must be vaccinated; else, they will not be allowed to circulate in the municipality of Sucre,” declared Elvira Julia Mercado, the town’s mayor, on Blu Radio.

Despite the municipality having enough vaccine doses to immunize all of its 28,000 residents, she issued an eight-day stay-at-home order for those who had not yet been vaccinated.

Only 10,000 people have chosen to be immunized so far, according to Mercado, who blames bogus news.

“There are religions that are hesitant to vaccinate, and young people who are told they are not allowed to drink alcohol… Others, she claims, will die in two years and that the vaccine is the antichrist.

Non-vaccinated people are only allowed to leave the house to access health services or to get the shot under the decree.

To enter supermarkets, pubs, discos, restaurants, banks, and shops, residents will need to produce a vaccination card.

Those who refuse to comply face a fine of $260, and repeat violators may face jail time.

Based on the pandemic condition at the time, the action will be reconsidered in eight days.

Colombia, with a population of 50 million people, is third in Latin America in terms of deaths per capita, behind Peru and Brazil, with roughly five million confirmed illnesses and 121,000 recorded deaths.

A total of 12.2 million people have been totally immunize.

Sucre is the country’s first municipality to take action against vaccine refusalists, but Health Minister Fernando Ruiz has warned that similar measures would be used elsewhere.

lv/vel/lm/mlr/jh