Vaccine mandates are increasing from the ground up as the Delta COVID variant grows.

This article was written in collaboration with Capital & Main.

Nearly 300 bars in San Francisco now require proof of immunization before admitting customers. A increasing number of restaurants in Los Angeles are requiring diners to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. Unless you have confirmation of vaccination, you won’t be able to see a musical on Broadway in New York. Employees and students are being told they can’t come up until they’ve been stabbed by private firms and hundreds of colleges.

The irony is not missed on those in power who continue to oppose large-scale COVID-19 vaccine mandates: In any case, they’re taking place. Instead of following government top-down advice, the mandates are being implemented in a patchwork, haphazard manner.

Although the spike of the Delta variety appears to have spurred an uptick in the numbers over the previous week, 58.2 percent of people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated against COVID. The figure for the entire population is 49.7 percent. (Vaccines for children under the age of 12 have not been approved.) Incentives ranging from cash to marijuana have mostly failed to persuade vaccination skeptics to get vaccinated. State and local governments have also shied away from imposing large-scale vaccination requirements, despite the fact that the United States Supreme Court recognized their ability to do so more than a century ago.

Instead, a grassroots campaign is gaining traction to raise immunization rates. In many situations, it begins with food and beverage outlets, who stand to lose everything if rising COVID rates force mass lockdowns on the general public or businesses like theirs.

“We haven’t battled this hard, for this long, to let it go awry now,” the owners of the Los Angeles restaurant Osteria La Buca said on Instagram, stating that effective Aug. 2, all guests at both of their locations must show proof of vaccination. “Do not argue if you have not been vaccinated. No one will be exempt from this policy.”

“It was done to keep our staff, community, and performers safe, and hopefully to avoid another shutdown,” said Jay Bordeleau, owner of a San Francisco-based indoor-only jazz club.

