Vaccination is not required for visitors to Brazil.

Despite a proposal from the national health regulator, Brazil decided out requiring a Covid-19 immunization certificate for international tourists coming in the country on Tuesday.

After far-right President Jair Bolsonaro equated such a mandate to a “leash” for animals, the change was made.

“People cannot be discriminated between vaccinated and unvaccinated to impose limits,” Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told reporters after a meeting at the White House.

However, because the exact characteristics of the Omicron version are yet unclear, Queiroga added that unvaccinated passengers will be subjected to a “five-day quarantine,” as suggested by the health agency Anvisa.

Foreign tourists visiting the country as tourists “may take benefit of the attractions of our beautiful Brazil” after that period and with a negative PCR test, the minister said.

Until now, the sole condition was that a PCR test be negative.

“Sometimes it’s better to lose your life than your freedom,” Queiroga concluded, repeating Bolsonaro’s prior remarks.

Bolsonaro, who has not been vaccinated, refused Anvisa’s request for a health passport before to the announcement.

“Why the health passport, we wondered? What exactly is this leash they’re trying to impose on the Brazilian people? What happened to our freedom? I’d sooner die than lose my independence “According to the former army officer.

Since the commencement of the pandemic, Brazil has suffered more than 615,000 Covid deaths, second only to the United States in absolute numbers.