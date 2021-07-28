Using a stand-up scooter as a getaway vehicle, a man robs an iconic Parisian jeweller.

According to a source close to the investigation, an armed man riding a stand-up scooter robbed legendary Parisian jeweller Chaumet of up to three million euros worth of jewelry in an ambitious evening theft on Tuesday.

After storming into the shop on the Champs-Elysees avenue about 5 p.m., the robber stole between two and three million euros ($2.4-$3.6 million) worth of jewelry and precious stones, according to the source.

The man also made his run on the scooter from the store on Rue Francois 1 without deploying his firearm, according to the source.

Chaumet is well known for its store on Place Vendome, which was robbed in 2009 and had 1.9 million euros worth of diamonds taken. Chaumet is now part of LVMH, the world’s top luxury goods company.