US Treasury Comments Spark Temporary Rally in Korean Won

South Korea’s won experienced a brief rally on January 15, 2026, following a rare intervention by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who publicly addressed the currency’s depreciation. This marked the first such comment from a U.S. Treasury official on South Korea’s foreign exchange market, drawing significant attention from market participants and policymakers alike.

Brief Boost for the Won

The comments from Bessent, made on January 14 via X (formerly Twitter), expressed concern over the won’s recent depreciation, asserting it was “not in line with Korea’s strong economic fundamentals.” The remarks were seen as a positive signal, prompting the won to strengthen by nearly 10 won in offshore trading. Initially, the exchange rate improved from 1,465 to 1,457.5 per dollar, though it later pared gains, settling at 1,469.7 by the end of the day, down from 1,477.5 in the previous session.

Despite this temporary boost, the underlying demand for dollars among Korean investors continued to put pressure on the won, which slipped back into the 1,470 range as the trading session progressed. This contrasted sharply with a failed attempt by Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol earlier in January to stabilize the currency after a six-day losing streak.

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong also commented on the situation, stating that a rate in the 1,480 range could not be justified by Korea’s economic fundamentals. Yet, Deputy Finance Minister Choi Ji-young emphasized that a self-reinforcing cycle of dollar demand continued to drive the currency’s decline.

Policy Measures Under Consideration

As part of its response to the ongoing volatility, the South Korean government is considering additional macroprudential measures aimed at controlling financial flows. These could include levies on banks’ foreign currency liabilities and limits on forward foreign exchange positions. However, experts, such as Professor Kang Sung-jin from Korea University, argue that such measures may not have a significant impact given the limited effectiveness of similar tools used in the past.

In addition, the government has ruled out the possibility of a currency swap, citing sufficient dollar liquidity. Choi Ji-young reiterated that there was no immediate need for such a swap, reflecting confidence in Korea’s ability to manage its foreign exchange reserves.

Looking ahead, South Korea is planning to open its foreign exchange market around the clock and ease offshore trading restrictions starting in July 2026. This move is part of a broader strategy to join the MSCI’s developed markets index. However, analysts have cautioned that this could exacerbate currency volatility, as smaller economies like Korea often face challenges in maintaining both market openness and control over their financial markets.

Economists have stressed the importance of long-term policy solutions to ensure stability. The Korea Institute for International Economic Policy has called for a more consistent approach, emphasizing the need for greater transparency in policy responses to build trust among investors and economic actors.

As South Korea grapples with these economic challenges, it is also focusing on expanding its export channels. The government has rolled out new initiatives aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in accessing global procurement markets. On January 14, 2026, the Public Procurement Service (PPS) hosted a briefing for around 60 procurement companies, offering guidance and support for bidding on international projects. The PPS also introduced the G-PASS designation, which certifies companies with the technical competitiveness needed to succeed in foreign markets.

In conclusion, while South Korea’s financial landscape remains turbulent, the combined efforts to manage currency volatility and boost exports reflect a strategy of adaptation and resilience in the face of global economic uncertainty.