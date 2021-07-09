US stocks set new highs at the end of a tumultuous week, while European stocks also rose.

Wall Street stocks rebounded on Friday, closing a difficult week at all-time highs as investors shrugged off concerns about global economy and the Delta strain of Covid-19, which had wreaked havoc on shares the day before.

Following a solid day in Europe, all three major US indices finished at all-time highs.

“Today’s ‘sea of red’ has been washed away, replaced by an avalanche of green across global markets as investors jump back on board the equities rally train,” said Chris Beauchamp, an analyst at IG.

Market experts attributed the rise to bargain hunting following Thursday’s loss, as well as relief from a jump in the 10-year US Treasury bond rate, which had sunk below 1.3 percent on Thursday.

“We’re in a bull market, and the path of least resistance is up,” Tower Bridge Advisors’ Maris Ogg said.

“You have some concerns, like we did yesterday, and then people reconsider, and they come back and buy stocks,” she explained. “We’re in the second year of a five-year expansion,” says the entrepreneur.

The significant drop in yields this week was interpreted as indicating waning confidence in the medium-term global growth forecast, but the 10-year bond yield rose strongly on Friday.

Oxford Economics forecast that 10-year note yields would rise to 1.9 percent this year, citing “still-strong economic growth, rising inflation, increased global vaccination rates, and a more hawkish Fed” in a note released Friday.

President Joe Biden announced a broad plan to combat corporate mergers with an executive order that calls for dozens of measures ranging from medicine costs to airline baggage fee disclosure.

Consumer activists praised the ruling, but other industrial lobbying groups slammed it.

Markets widely dismissed the plan, which will necessitate substantial follow-up from a variety of government institutions to guarantee that the promised improvements are implemented.

European stock markets rose as well, although Asian indices were mixed, owing to heightened concerns about the threat of coronavirus strains to the global recovery.

On the back of bargain shopping, Hong Kong was a rare bright spot in Asian trading on Friday, closing 0.7 percent higher.

“Markets have been buoyed by economic growth prospects… However, due of new variants and standstill in economic indicators, investors are now questioning if the economy will normalize in the face of a fresh wave of Covid-19,” according to Okasan Online Securities.

Meanwhile, figures indicated that the British economy expanded for the fourth month in a row in May. Brief News from Washington Newsday.