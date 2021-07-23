US stocks set new highs at the end of a tumultuous week, while European stocks also rose.

The eurozone’s economic resurgence and expectations of more blowout US profits next week after this week’s strong batch of results helped US and European equities have a banner Friday to end out a turbulent week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7 percent to close above 35,000 points for the first time.

The highs were a dramatic contrast to the mood at the start of the week, when the Dow had its worst day of 2021 over concerns about growing coronavirus infections of the Delta type.

“It’s been a turbulent week,” said Russ Mould, AJ Bell’s investment director.

“Investors who panicked when global markets plummeted on Monday may now be kicking themselves for selling their holdings.”

Many of the companies that reported this week, according to Maris Ogg of Tower Bridge Advisors, were enthusiastic about the forecast and weren’t unduly concerned about the Delta variation.

“It’s good that we’re breaking new highs in the middle of earnings season,” Ogg said, noting that underlying demand growth in a recovering economy is still robust.

Earlier in the month, European bourses saw significant gains when a poll revealed that business activity in the eurozone increased at its quickest rate in 21 years in July.

According to IHS Markit’s eurozone PMI composite index, activity increased from 59.5 in June to a solid 60.6 in July, considerably above the 50-point level that indicates growth.

However, the study revealed that the dominant Delta variant of the coronavirus was beginning to erode corporate confidence, with fears mounting that further measures could wreak havoc on company activity once more.

The focus will shift to next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting, according to Mould, as traders look for signals as to when central banks would hike interest rates to manage inflation.

The European Central Bank announced on Thursday that, despite the eurozone’s solid recovery, it would keep its monetary policies favorable until at least the end of March 2022, or when policymakers believe “the coronavirus crisis phase is passed.”

Aside from the Fed, the US calendar next week is jam-packed with earnings reports, including those from Apple, Amazon, and other tech titans, as well as Boeing and ExxonMobil.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.7 percent to 35,061.55. (close)

S&P 500: Up 1.0 percent to 4,411.79 in New York (close)

New York – Nasdaq: 14,836.99, up 1.0 percent (close)

The FTSE 100 index in London is up 0.9 percent. Brief News from Washington Newsday.