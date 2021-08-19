US Special Forces Will Fight Militia In East DR Congo, According To Sources.

According to US and Congolese reports, US special operations personnel have arrived in the east of the DR Congo to assist in the fight against a dreaded jihadist group that has found “shelter” in the region’s national parks.

Kinshasa had authorized the deployment in assistance of the Congolese army against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, according to President Felix Tshisekedi’s administration.

The number of the deployment remained unknown, but official images from a meeting between Tshisekedi and a delegation led by US Ambassador to Kinshasa Mike Hammer on Sunday showed roughly a dozen soldiers.

The presence of some of the soldiers at a base in the Virunga national park, which is home to endangered mountain gorillas, was verified by Congolese and US sources to an AFP correspondent in the region.

The group would also assist rangers in Garamba, which, like Virunga, has “become a haven for terrorist forces,” according to the administration.

The mission would last “many weeks” and will target the ADF, which is defined in the statement as a “branch of Daech” – the Islamic State group (IS).

According to the statement, the unit is part of a “global coalition” against ISIS.

Meanwhile, after a week of battle, the Congolese army claimed to have retaken “the final bastions” of a rebel coalition in the Hauts Plateaux area in the country’s east.

According to him, the action began on Thursday after militants from the Makanika Twigwaneho Ngumino/FNL alliance of armed groups attempted to seize a military position.

The Hauts Plateaux region is embroiled in a battle between communally organized armed factions, including Tutsi Congolese with Rwandan ancestors, the Banyamulenge, and other ethnic groups.

Members of the Banyamulenge community make up the coalitions “Twigwaneho” (self-defense) and “Ngumino” (We Stay Here in Kinyamulenge).

Colonel Michel Rukundo Makanika, who abandoned the army with a group of men in early 2020, joined these armed groups.

The ADF began as a rebel force in Uganda in 1996, but has been active in eastern DR Congo for nearly 30 years, with hundreds of civilians killed.

IS has claimed credit for several of the assaults since April 2019, and Washington added the ADF to a list of “terrorist organizations” linked to IS in March of this year.

The US embassy in the DRC indicated last week that the special ops unit would also assist rangers in the Virunga. Brief News from Washington Newsday.