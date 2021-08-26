US Services Spending Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels, according to an infographic.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in March 2020, it forced extensive lockdowns to stop the virus from spreading. As a result, consumer spending plummeted. Personal consumption expenditure began to recover quickly after an abysmal April, with spending levels down more than 18 percent compared to January, by the end of the year, coming within a whisker of January 2020 levels, before finally surpassing pre-pandemic spending for the first time in January 2021.

Spending continued to rise for the better part of 2021, topping January 2020 levels by 6.8% on a seasonally adjusted basis in June, thanks to government stimulus checks, vaccination efforts, and a surge in consumer confidence. But, as the following graph, based on data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, shows, that’s just half the story. While consumer spending on commodities rebounded swiftly from the first shock, returning to growth as early as June 2020, consumer spending on services took a year longer to reach pre-pandemic levels in June 2021.

The reason for these figures is simple: as the pandemic severely limited people’s options for spending money on services such as restaurant visits, travel, and other leisure activities that were either prohibited or discouraged, they shifted their spending to physical goods in an attempt to adjust to life with the coronavirus.

It’s a good sign that services expenditure has finally crawled out of its epidemic hole. After all, the United States is a service economy, as evidenced by the fact that personal consumption expenditure on services amounted for 47 percent of the country’s GDP in 2019, making it by far the largest contributor to the country’s economic output.