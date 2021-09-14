US regulators are looking for information from 12 automakers as part of their investigation into Tesla.

As part of a preliminary inquiry into Tesla, whose cars were involved in many incidents with first responder vehicles, the US highway safety agency ordered 12 automakers to share data on their driver assistance systems on Tuesday.

The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration wants to undertake a benchmark review of vehicles whose models can automatically regulate both steering and brakes or acceleration in specific scenarios.

BMW, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Stellantis, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen received letters from the NHTSA on September 13 that were seen by AFP.

After documenting 11 Tesla incidents involving a car from the firm established by tech mogul Elon Musk and emergency vehicles, including police cruisers, the agency launched an investigation in August.

According to the NHTSA, the events included one fatal wreck and seven others that injured a total of 17 persons.

In each occasion, a Tesla driver assistance system was activated — either the Autopilot system, which is standard on newer models, or a basic cruise control function.

The NHTSA probe has now expanded to include a 12th accident involving the American brand’s Model Y, X, S, and 3, which were released between 2014 and 2021.

Officials from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are requesting information on the dozen other automakers’ driver assistance systems, including how they were designed and tested, as well as the procedures used to identify the presence of first responder cars.

Tesla’s Autopilot, which was previously under scrutiny, sparked outrage following a series of mishaps.

No manufacturer can presently provide customers a fully autonomous driving vehicle, hence the name itself is up for discussion.

According to Tesla’s website, current Autopilot capabilities necessitate “active driver monitoring and do not render the vehicle self-driving.”