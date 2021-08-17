US military officials are enraged at the Pentagon as they see the chaos in Kabul.

The tone in the Pentagon halls was gloomy Monday, as US military troops watched helplessly as mayhem unfolded at Kabul airport and privately chastised Joe Biden’s administration for its poor speed in evacuating US-allied Afghans who fear Taliban retaliation.

Some have chastised the State Department, which has sole power to issue visas to former interpreters and other US military support personnel, as well as their families, for taking more than two months to start the process for Afghans who are fleeing for their lives.

On social media, videos showed scenes of terror and dread in Kabul, with crowds sprinting alongside a US military transport plane as it taxied to take off, with some desperately clinging to its sides.

One military official, commenting on the condition of anonymity, said, “We warned them for months, for months” that the situation was critical.

Another cop said, “I’m not furious, I’m annoyed.” “The process could have gone so many different ways.”

Biden announced in mid-April that all US forces must leave Afghanistan by September 11, though he later changed his mind and moved the deadline to August 21.

The State Department, on the other hand, took months to put together an ad hoc system to get US allies to safety.

According to another Pentagon officer interviewed by AFP, officials tried to speed up the visa procedure, but it was too long and complicated given the circumstances.

According to Biden, the US embassy in Kabul would remain operational and the Afghan government would retain control of the country for months following the US pullout.

The Pentagon said it was preparing for a mass evacuation as soon as Biden announced the departure.

However, by mid-June, the administration still did not believe an evacuation was essential, preferring instead to grant special permits, which can take up to two years.

The notion of evacuating Afghan interpreters before the end of the military pullout was only suggested by the White House at the end of June, and the Pentagon was requested to assist.

After that, a crisis cell was formed to handle the arrival of Afghan refugees on US outposts while they awaited their visas.

When asked about the more than two-month gap between the announcement of the pullout and the creation of the crisis cell during a press briefing on Monday, the Pentagon’s director, Garry Reid, reiterated that the Pentagon could only act in “support of.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.