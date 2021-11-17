US Energy News: Bill Gates Backs Nuclear Power Plant, Warren Buffet Visits Wyoming

TerraPower will build an experimental Natrium nuclear power station in Kemmerer, Wyoming, the company announced Tuesday.

The Natrium reaction demonstration project was financed by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, and it will replace a coal-fired facility that will close in 2025. The Department of Energy (DOE) is supporting two nuclear power plants, both of which are projected to be operational within seven years, as required by Congress.

The announcement comes after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal on Monday.

“President Biden approved the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, and the Department of Energy is already putting it to work, with over $1.5 billion going to Wyoming,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. “Through initiatives like this one, which provide good-paying jobs and usher in the next wave of nuclear technologies, the energy communities that have powered us for generations have real opportunity to power our clean energy future.” TerraPower, based in Bellevue, Washington, is a nuclear reactor design and development engineering firm. Nuclear rapid reactions, sometimes known as traveling wave reactors, are being developed by the business.

The company was launched by Bill Gates in 2006. He was a member of a private-sector group that chose to develop nuclear energy to address electrical requirements while also reducing climate change.