US Economy: Biden To Warn Companies About Hong Kong Operating Risks

Three persons familiar with the idea told the Financial Times on Tuesday that President Joe Biden will warn US corporations this week about the rising hazards of doing business in Hong Kong.

The warning, which is scheduled to be issued on Friday, will raise worries about a variety of vulnerabilities, including China’s potential to get data stored in Hong Kong by Western corporations. This will be the first time the United States has issued a business recommendation regarding Hong Kong.

Another risk is a new law that empowers Beijing to impose sanctions on individuals or businesses involved in the creation or implementation of the US and EU’s own anti-China measures. This would apply to corporations with interests in both the United States and China, and sanctions might include denial of visas to China and the barring of economic transactions with a Chinese institution.

“[The law] serves as a warning to the United States: You should be concerned. According to an NPR article, Wei Jianguo, a former commerce deputy minister, warned, “China will not tolerate this attitude as lightly as it once did.”

According to the Financial Times, President Biden is also anticipated to reinforce a warning made by former President Donald Trump in 2020, stressing the legal risks that businesses face unless they ensure that their supply chains are not entangled in forced labor in Xinjiang.

Foreign investors’ rights in Hong Kong are guaranteed by Hong Kong legislation, according to Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, speaking at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

This warning is reminiscent of Washington’s “political manipulation and double standards,” he claimed.

These anticipated warnings could exacerbate concerns that many firms have had since Hong Kong passed the new law.

According to a research by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, 78 percent of international enterprises in Hong Kong are concerned about the new national security rules, with more than 35 percent considering transferring their capital, assets, or activities.

According to the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department, the region is home to 282 US enterprises.