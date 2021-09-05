US Drug Companies Are Ready For The Next Step In The $26 Billion Opioid Settlement.

Three pharmaceutical companies announced on Saturday that they had gained enough state support to advance to the next stage of a $26 billion settlement involving thousands of legal claims tied to the opioid epidemic.

More than half a million people have died in the United States as a result of the opioid crisis, which has been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson claimed in a joint statement that they had secured approval from 42 of the 49 states, Washington, DC, and five US territories.

The firms stated that they had “decided that sufficient states had consented to settle in order to advance to the next round.”

The pharmaceutical firm Johnson & Johnson was not included in the statement, despite the fact that it announced in July that it would pay $5 billion to settle complaints in the same case. AFP reached out to J&J for comment, but they did not answer.

Nearly 4,000 lawsuits filed by dozens of US states and municipal governments are expected to be resolved as part of the proposed settlement.

The payment of $26 billion – which would fund rehabilitation programs across the country – is conditional on the approval of the deal by a majority of states.

Each state has until January 2 to ask its local governments if they want to be a part of the settlement.

The agreement would go into effect “60 days after the distributors conclude that there is sufficient participation to proceed,” according to the statement, if the prerequisites are met.

If approved, the agreement will be the most significant in the long-running legal battle between governments and communities to hold big corporations accountable.

A US judge approved a bankruptcy plan offered by Purdue, which has been accused of contributing to the opioid problem by aggressively advertising its painkiller OxyContin.

In exchange for immunity, the Sackler family, who own the company, will pay a total of $4.5 billion to people affected.