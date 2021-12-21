UPS has placed an order for 19 Boeing 767 cargo planes.

Boeing revealed on Tuesday that it has received an order from UPS for 19 freighter planes, the latest example of how the air cargo business is benefiting from increased e-commerce use.

The order would be worth $4.2 billion at list pricing, but corporations rarely pay full price for such large purchases.

According to a news statement, the agreement follows prior orders for 80 new Boeing widebody freighters and more than 80 conversions to freighters, as part of what the US aviation giant described as a “record” cargo performance in 2021.

Recent port backlogs have raised air freight demand, but analysts believe the pattern will continue beyond the epidemic due to rising e-commerce demand.

Air cargo demand is expected to grow by 4% per year over the next 20 years, according to Boeing.

According to a news statement from Boeing, UPS expects to receive the plane between 2023 and 2025.

Boeing’s stock soared 5.9% to $199.52, while UPS jumped 2.3 percent to $207.10.