Update on the Stimulus Check: By the end of 2021, these states will have sent out over $200 billion in payments.

President Joe Biden signed The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in March, a pandemic aid plan with a $1.9 trillion price tag. The rescue effort has given the economy a major boost after it languished during the pandemic.

There’s still some money to be distributed.

States have till the end of 2021 to distribute the $200 billion set aside for them.

Some citizens in ten states may be eligible for federal stimulus funds. California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, New Mexico, New York, Tennessee, and Texas are the states in question.

Some of the ten states have specifically targeted teachers, allowing both full-time and part-time public school instructors to receive direct payments. Then there are states like New Mexico, which would deliver $5 million to citizens who did not qualify for federal stimulus funds, and Colorado, which will send out $375 to residents who got at least one unemployment payout in 2020.

Meanwhile, a fourth round of stimulus checks does not appear to be in the cards. Despite a Change.org petition calling for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks and some Democrats on Capitol Hill pressing for periodic payments, a strengthening economy makes another round unlikely.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, told a Kentucky local television news station in the spring that he “can’t think the economy will need a fourth round.”