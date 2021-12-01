Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: Omicron May Slow Economic Growth, But Will Congress Act?

Concerns about a probable economic slowdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have only grown as the Omicron version spreads, prompting major health groups to be on high alert.

Americans are still dealing with the pandemic, with some expecting for a fourth stimulus check.

A petition on Change.org has raised hopes for another wave of stimulus cheques.

Adults would receive recurring $2,000 payments, while children would receive $1,000 payments, according to the petition. It’s similar to a strategy offered by Andrew Yang, a previous presidential contender.

As of Tuesday, there were over 2.97 million signatures on the petition. The petition is aiming for a total of 3 million signatures.

Is the country on the verge of economic collapse?

The new variation, according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, might pose a risk to the economy and weaken the prospects for an already unclear inflation forecast.

“The recent increase in COVID-19 cases, as well as the development of the Omicron variation, represent adverse risks to employment and economic activity, as well as greater inflation uncertainty,” Powell said in written remarks to legislators, provided before his hearing.

“More fear of the virus could diminish people’s desire to work in person, slowing labor market improvement and exacerbating supply-chain disruptions.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 1.86 percent on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 fell 1.9 percent.

The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted in technology, sank 1.55 percent.

The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have both been rocked by the Omicron variety.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that the new Omicron variety poses a “very high” global threat and urged national governments to ramp up pandemic response measures.

Following the emergence of the new variation, the CDC revised its guidelines for the COVID-19 booster dose.

Despite widespread calls for another round of payments and rising economic pressure from Omicron, a fourth round of stimulus checks is unlikely. For the federal government to provide $1,400 checks, the economy would have to plummet dramatically.

Democrats may be receptive to the notion, but Republicans are not. The midterm elections are about 11 months away, and Republicans were even hesitant to hold another round after the March third round.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told WEVV 44 News, a CBS/Fox affiliate in Evansville, Indiana, in April that he would reject another round of stimulus checks while criticizing Democrats’ efforts to fund infrastructure.

"I can't see a fourth round being necessary for the economy," McConnell remarked. "However, they're putting it together."