Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: New Direct Payments Could Still Be On The Table.

Many Americans appear to have lost faith in the possibility of a fourth wave of direct payments from the federal government in 2021. With less than two months left in the calendar year, politicians on Capitol Hill are more preoccupied with striking an agreement on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

However, the possibility of a fourth stimulus check may be more realistic than some may believe.

To begin with, more than 3.5 million Americans have signed petitions requesting additional stimulus funds. While this may not inspire rapid discussions for a fourth round, it may encourage lawmakers to consider it. In late March, 21 Democrats in the Senate signed a letter urging Biden to consider ongoing stimulus funds.

Second, hiring has slowed in the last two months in an unusual job market marked by a labor shortage caused by low pay and benefits. Poor job data may encourage Democrats to demand more stimulus money, especially because it appears that the party will fall far short of the $3.5 trillion in infrastructure financing that would have produced 18.6 million jobs.

Third, there has been a claim that the payments were insufficient, which could be significant in the future as the economy faces rising inflation and a crippled supply system.

The final three payments, according to a report released in late September by Capital One Insights Center, did not go far enough. According to the survey, “by August, 24% of low-wage workers were actively seeking for job, the greatest number of all income groups.” Fourth, the economy may take months to properly recover from the pandemic. Despite many vaccine mandates, millions of Americans have not been vaccinated, potentially putting the economy at risk from emerging COVID-19 strains. Due to low vaccination rates, the US economy could be harmed by a worsening global economy. Oxford Economics lowered its global economic growth prediction for 2021 from 6.4 percent to 5.9 percent.

A fifth reason is that California, which Governor Gavin Newsom ushered in with a $12 billion stimulus bill in late August, could lead the way.

A “Golden State Stimulus” cheque is available to about two-thirds of the state’s population.

The aforementioned variables, when combined, may give momentum for another round of payments.