Update on the Eviction Moratorium: Biden, Pelosi, and House Democrats Search For Solutions

The government eviction moratorium expired on Saturday, placing millions of tenants at risk of eviction.

In the face of the Delta variant’s mounting threat, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are said to have began negotiating with congressional Democrats this week to avert a major housing and health crisis.

The White House stated that Biden would have “strongly supported” a decision to prolong the moratorium, but underlined the Supreme Court’s judgment on June 26 that the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could not extend the ban without Congressional consent.

“CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and her colleagues have been unable to get legal approval for a fresh, targeted eviction moratorium to yet. In a statement released Monday, the White House stated, “Our staff is redoubling efforts to discover all possible legal authorities to provide critical protections.”

“In the meanwhile, the President will do everything he can to keep renters from being evicted. The Administration has given states and local governments the flexibility to get funds out quickly and without cumbersome paperwork; to use funds to assist those who are homeless or in need of new housing; and to use American Rescue Plan State and local funds to expand any effort to assist those whose housing is threatened by the pandemic.”

The Biden administration has attributed the $3 billion payout from the $46.5 billion Emergency Rental Assistance program on sluggish state implementation.

Pelosi spoke about House Democrats’ efforts to extend the eviction moratorium on Tuesday, praising Reps. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., for their leadership.

In a statement, Pelosi said, “House Democrats are ready to engage with the Administration as they seek ways to prolong the moratorium.”

“House Democrats are prepared to collaborate with the Administration as they look for ways to prolong the moratorium and persuade states and local governments to spend the $46.5 billion Congress set aside. Our main goal must be to keep people housed, and we must act with the urgency that this situation demands.”

According to the Associated Press, 1.4 million individuals will be evicted in the next two months as COVID-19 cases surge with the highly contagious Delta strain. Another 2.2 million will be evicted “somewhat likely.”