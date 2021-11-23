Unvaccinated Germans Are Called “Lazy” by Merkel’s Husband.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s husband accused unvaccinated Germans of “laziness” on Tuesday, as calls grew louder for mandatory coronavirus vaccinations to stem a sharp surge in cases.

Germany’s Covid-19 recurrence has been attributed in part to the country’s poor vaccination rate as compared to Western European countries like as France, Italy, and Spain, with only 68 percent of the population fully immunize.

Merkel’s husband, Joachim Sauer, remarked in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica that was picked up by German daily Die Welt, “It is astonishing that a third of the population does not accept scientific discoveries.”

“Part of it is due to Germans’ sloth and complacency,” Sauer, who rarely speaks in public, added.

“The second category is those who have a personal belief, a kind of ideological reaction to what they see as a vaccine dictatorship,” Sauer said, adding that several doctors and scientists were among them.

Sauer, like his renowned wife, is a quantum scientist who was in Italy on a research trip.

Sauer’s remarks come a day after Merkel cautioned that Germany was not doing enough to combat the pandemic’s “very severe” fourth wave.

The outgoing chancellor, who is serving as a caretaker until Finance Minister Olaf Scholz takes over next month, has urged Germans to be vaccinated on numerous occasions.

The slow uptake of vaccines and rapidly filling intensive care beds have sparked a heated discussion over whether Germany should follow Austria’s lead and make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory.

Despite Merkel’s government’s repeated denials, sentiment has begun to shift in recent days, notably in Germany’s hardest-hit regions.

Germany issued stronger Covid restrictions last week, including the requirement that people prove they are vaccinated, cured, or have recently tested negative for the virus before riding public transportation or entering the workplace.

Several of Germany’s 16 states have gone even further, canceling major events such as Christmas markets and prohibiting unvaccinated people from entering taverns, gyms, and leisure facilities.

In the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper, Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder, a member of Merkel’s conservative camp, and his Baden-Württemberg counterpart Winfried Kretschmann, a member of Merkel’s Green party, issued a combined request for mandatory vaccinations.

They warned that society would “face an ever larger price” for a small percentage of the population refusing the vaccine offer, adding that obligatory vaccinations were necessary “to restore our freedoms.”

The goal, according to Kretschmann, was not to force someone to inject themselves, but that those who refused may face penalties or jail time.