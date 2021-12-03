Unless employers step up, ‘The Great Resignation’ will continue, according to a poll.

According to an updated poll from the US Chamber of Commerce, “The Great Resignation,” exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, is undermining US economic recovery efforts, with many people leaving their positions in search of better conditions and benefits.

According to the results of a study of 529 respondents, 53 percent of those who lost their jobs during the epidemic are just slightly or not at all engaged in looking for work. Less than half of those polled (47%) say they are actively looking for work.

Almost two-thirds of unemployed respondents (65%) said they do not intend to return to work before the new year. A $1,000 hiring bonus and more flexible work hours would be the best incentives for them to return to work.

Concerns about COVID-19 (29 percent), prioritizing present health above employment (28 percent), sectors still suffering as a result of the pandemic (26 percent), and many having to care for household members are among the reasons why individuals are not in the labor (24 percent ).

As of Tuesday, the United States had 10.4 million vacant positions and 7.6 million unemployed people, many of whom were laid off during the pandemic and had yet to return to work.

Unemployment claims fell to their lowest level since 1969 last week, but have subsequently risen. There were 222,000 jobless claims filed in the week ending Nov. 27. That’s up from 194,000 the previous week, and it’s the first time the number has been below 225,000 since the pandemic began on March 14, 2020.

As of last week, there were 2,306,353 active unemployment claims. Given the present rate of unemployment and the results of this poll, many people are wondering when or if employees will return to work unless companies are willing to compromise.