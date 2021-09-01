Universal Studios Makes a Soft Opening in China.

On Wednesday, visitors got a sneak peek at Universal Studios China’s first theme park, which held a soft opening that drew lines from morning.

The park, which is part of a bigger Universal-themed resort that includes two hotels and a shopping street, features attractions inspired by major film franchises such as Harry Potter and Jurassic World.

Liu Muhan, a 26-year-old university lecturer who dressed up as a witch for the event, said she was looking forward to the Harry Potter-themed section and considered herself lucky to be admitted.

Liu told AFP, “I’ve been a die-hard Harry Potter fan for more than 20 years.” “This is somewhere I’ve wanted to see for a long time.”

Only individuals with specific corporate invitations were allowed to attend the trial run on Wednesday.

The park offers water displays and up-close interactions with an animatronic dinosaur, while facial recognition cameras will allow guests to enter lockers, pay for meals, and join quick lines for rides without purchasing physical tickets.

After getting approval from Chinese authorities, the Beijing attraction, the US media conglomerate’s fifth park worldwide, was first revealed in 2014.

Since then, the city has built a subway station specifically for the park.

According to state media, searches for the theme park on the popular Ctrip travel booking site increased by more than 800 percent on Monday after the opening date was revealed.

During the next week-long National Day holidays in October, the park is likely to see a boom in tourists, as pent-up tourism demand after a summer blighted by Covid-19 lockdowns spills into fall.

On Wednesday, visitors had to swear that they were not having any Covid-19 symptoms and had to pass through temperature cameras to gain access.