Universal Music is now worth $53 billion after its stock market debut.

Universal Music, the world’s largest music label with a roster of megastars ranging from The Beatles to Taylor Swift, saw its stock market debut Tuesday with a jump, valuing the firm at more than $50 billion.

The US-based music behemoth was valued at EUR45.5 billion ($53.3 billion) at the end of its debut day, with shares up by more than a third.

Universal Music Group (UMG) boasts a four-million-title catalog and dozens of labels, including Def Jam (Kanye West, Rihanna), EMI Records (Justin Bieber, Metallica), and Capitol Records (Kanye West, Rihanna) (Queen, Katy Perry).

It paid $300 million for Bob Dylan’s complete song collection last year, making it one of the most expensive acquisitions in music history.

The company’s new valuation has surpassed the $39 billion established the night before it was listed on the Euronext Amsterdam index.

“We were expecting an impressive beginning for UMG on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange today – but even we weren’t expecting this,” according to trade publication Music Business Weekly.

UMG is based in California, although it is controlled by Vivendi, a French media company.

Vivendi’s stock dropped more than 15% on the Paris CAC 40 stock exchange after it sold a majority stake in its crown jewel.

Vivendi is controlled by Vincent Bollore, a French billionaire who has positioned himself as a formidable right-wing media baron in recent years and is trying to focus more on television, advertising, and publishing.

Music piracy was once a concern to Universal Music, as it was to rivals Warner and Sony, but profits have skyrocketed in the age of streaming.

According to Music Business Weekly, analysts believe the sector has been undervalued, with JPMorgan Cazenove estimating that UMG’s true valuation may reach $64 billion.

UMG has been a cash cow for Vivendi’s media empire, contributing for 46 percent of the parent company’s sales last year with a turnover of 7.4 billion euros.

Vivendi is keeping a piece of UMG, but has already sold a 20% share to Tencent, a Chinese internet giant, and a 10% stake to Bill Ackman, a US investor.

Recognizing that selling its most valuable asset could be dangerous, Vivendi has taken precautions to protect its stock price, which one activist shareholder has called as “very exceptional.”

Following the UMG floatation, it was able to acquire investor approval for a huge buyback of up to half of its shares in order to build up reserves in case of hostile takeover bids precipitated by the share price drop.