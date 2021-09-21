Universal Music is now worth $50 billion after its stock market debut.

Universal Music, the world’s largest record label with a roster of megastars ranging from The Beatles to Taylor Swift, saw its stock market debut Tuesday with a jump, valuing the firm at more than $50 billion.

The US-based music behemoth’s stock soared from 18.50 euros to almost 25 euros ($29) in early trading, valuing it at EUR46.3 billion ($54.3 billion).

It was valued at $39 billion the night before it was listed on the Euronext Amsterdam index, which is a significant increase.

“We were expecting an impressive beginning for UMG on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange today – but even we weren’t expecting this,” according to trade publication Music Business Weekly.

Universal Music Group (UMG) was floated by its owner, Vivendi, a French media behemoth, with a portfolio of four million recordings.

Vivendi’s stock dropped more than 15% on the Paris CAC 40 stock exchange after it sold a majority stake in its crown jewel.

Vivendi is controlled by Vincent Bollore, a French billionaire who has positioned himself as a formidable right-wing media baron in recent years and is trying to focus more on television, advertising, and publishing.

Music piracy was once a concern to Universal Music, as it was to rivals Warner and Sony, but profits have skyrocketed in the age of streaming.

According to Music Business Weekly, analysts believe the sector has been undervalued, with JPMorgan Cazenove estimating that UMG’s true valuation may reach $64 billion.

It is home to several of the world’s most famous musicians, including Lady Gaga, Kanye West, and Metallica.

Last year, the firm paid $300 million for Bob Dylan’s complete song collection, making it one of the most expensive acquisitions in music history.

UMG, based in Santa Monica, California, has been a cash cow for Vivendi’s media empire, contributing for 46 percent of the parent company’s sales last year with a turnover of 7.4 billion euros.

Vivendi is keeping a piece of UMG, but has already sold a 20% share to Tencent, a Chinese internet giant, and a 10% stake to Bill Ackman, a US investor.

Recognizing that selling its most valuable asset could be dangerous, Vivendi has taken precautions to protect its stock price, which one activist shareholder has called as “very exceptional.”

Following the UMG floatation, it was able to get investor approval for a large buyback of up to half of its shares.

Following the UMG floatation, it was able to get investor approval for a large buyback of up to half of its shares.

Although this did not prevent Vivendi shares from plummeting on Tuesday, it is intended to provide the company with cash reserves to combat the threat.