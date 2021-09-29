United Airlines will fire 593 employees for refusing to take vaccines.

United Airlines announced Tuesday that almost 600 employees will be fired for refusing to comply with a requirement to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Another 2,000 employees have requested a medical or religious exemption to the vaccine obligation, according to corporate executives, in addition to the 593 workers who refused to be vaccinated. This equates to around 3% of United’s 67,000-strong staff.

The major US carrier expressed satisfaction with the policy’s overall impact. United said in early August that all US employees would be forced to get the vaccine and upload their vaccination card into the company’s system.

According to a message from United Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart to employees, more than 99 percent of the remaining US staff complied with the criteria.

Citing a pending court case, the airline is revising its procedures for employees who have requested exemptions.

The memo stated, “This is a historic milestone for our airline and our workers, as well as the consumers and communities we serve.” “Our rationale for requiring the vaccine for all United employees in the United States was straightforward: to keep our people safe. The truth is that everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated, and vaccine requirements work.”

When it comes to employee dismissals for refusing vaccines, United stated it would abide by the terms of its collective bargaining agreements.

“We’ll sadly initiate the process of separation from the airline as per our policy for the less than one percent of people who chose not to be vaccinated,” the memo added. “This was a difficult decision, but the safety of our team has always been our top priority.”